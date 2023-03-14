Students block busy road protesting for working computers, wi-fi, financial aid from NSFAS

Durban — Tensions ran high when a group of students protested outside the Thekwini TVET College Centec Campus on Henry Road on Monday. Students blocked off the busy road and there were allegations that they flung bottles at passing motor vehicles before police and the local Community Policing Forum intervened to calm the crowds.

The students are demanding working computers and financial aid from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Thekwini College students at Centec campus in Morningside protested and disrupted teaching time, complaining that their institution does not have resources such as computers and most students are not yet funded by NSFAS. Picture: Tumi Pakkies- AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA Second-year hospitality student Mbalenhle Khwela said non-working computers affected their performance. She said the issue of wi-fi had been an ongoing problem, with connectivity stronger on the administration’s side. “The students are complaining about the wi-fi and that despite this, the lecturers are still applying more assignments to them. When we go to the administration’s side and attempt to use the wi-fi, they dismiss us and say we must return back to our classes.”

Khwela said there was a miscommunication between students and management regarding wi-fi connectivity. She said for this reason the students opted to strike and raise their concerns through the protests that started on Friday and would continue until their issues are resolved. Thekwini College students at Centec campus in Morningside protested and disrupted teaching time, complaining that their institution does not have resources such as computers and most students are not yet funded by NSFAS. Picture: Tumi Pakkies- AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA Thekwini TVET College Centec Campus acting principal MJ O’Connor said:

“We have a shortage of computers and have placed orders, so it is just a case of waiting. We do try with catch-up programmes so that the students can complete the syllabus in time. “In terms of NSFAS, students apply for NSFAS independently and the college doesn’t have influence on this.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995