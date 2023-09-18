Suspect arrested after crashing vehicle he allegedly hijacked in Chatsworth

Durban — An alleged hijacker lost control of the vehicle he had hijacked and crashed in Chatsworth, which led to his arrest on Sunday. According to Chatsworth Crime Watch, a hijacking led to an accident scene on the Higginson Highway, eastbound.

“The hijacking suspect was pursued and caught after crashing the hijacked vehicle on Higginson Highway,” Chatsworth Crime Watch said. “The suspect was apprehended by community members and Active Security Co after the suspect had crashed the hijacked vehicle.” Chatsworth Crime Watch said it is alleged that the victim was approached by a male suspect with a knife and was pulled out of his vehicle. The suspect then fled with the victim’s vehicle which was a white Opel Corsa.

It said the suspect was handed over to Chatsworth SAPS and Trio Task team members. A suspect was arrested in Chatsworth after he crashed the vehicle he had hijacked from a motorist. Picture: Facebook KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Chatsworth police arrested a 22-year-old suspect for armed robbery on Sunday, September 17, on the M1 Highway. Gwala said it is alleged that the suspect accosted a driver at the Moorton off-ramp where he robbed him of his vehicle.

“The driver managed to get assistance and managed to track the hijacked vehicle. In pursuit of the vehicle, the suspect lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn resulting in the arrest,” Gwala said. She said the suspect will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court in due course. Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Kevin Hall said: “Feel sorry for the victim, they are now without a car and will probably have to go through a very traumatic court case.”

Nathi Mazibuko said the government really needs to drop the petrol price since thieves were now looking for light-on-fuel vehicles for their scouting missions. Monica Walker Van Wyhe said: “Wow we drove past that on our way to Chatsworth Centre. I was trying to figure out how that car ended up like that.” Slindy Zikalala said: “I saw this on my way to the centre. I felt sorry for him and did not know that he hijacked the car. After hearing the story, I hope justice will be served, the way the car was damaged.”