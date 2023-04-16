Suspect arrested for shooting dead three neighbours in KZN, accomplice at large

Durban — Police are hot on the heels of a suspect linked to the gunning down of three family members and leaving three critically injured. This was after police arrested one of the suspects.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Eshowe police have arrested one suspect and are in hot pursuit of another in connection with the murder of three people in the Mtilombo area in Eziqwaqweni, Eshowe, on Wednesday night. “Reports indicate that two suspects went into a homestead and asked to see a 20-year-old who went out of the house to meet them. “The suspects produced a firearm. The victim ran back into the house but the suspects followed him and fatally shot him,” Netshiunda said.

“Two other victims, aged 14 and 27, were also shot and fatally wounded by the suspects.” He said the bodies of the deceased were found in separate rooms. “The arrested suspect is the next-door neighbour of the deceased and was arrested at his home on the same night,” Netshiunda said.

“The other suspect, who is still at large and is in possession of the weapon used to commit the murders. He has been identified and police are pursuing him.” Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police or call our crime stop number 08600 10111.” uMlalazi Local Municipality Mayor Queen Xulu and some members of Council paid visit to the family and got first hand encounter of the tragedy as six family members were reported to have been shot on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, uMlalazi Local Municipality mayor Queen Xulu conveyed her condolences to the bereaved Mkhize family.

On Thursday, Xulu and some council members visited the Mkhize family and received a witness account of the shooting and murders. “It is said four of the family members are fighting for their lives in hospital after unknown gunmen attacked them in their home at about 6pm,” the municipality said. Xulu condemned the killings and urged police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to make sure that the perpetrators of such barbaric and inhumane acts are brought to book.