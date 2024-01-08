Suspect arrested for stripping and cutting cables in Durban

Durban — A suspect who was seen climbing into a manhole to allegedly steal Telkom cables has been arrested following a quick response by Marshall Security. Managing director Tyron Powell said that quick action led to the arrest of the suspect stripping Telkom cables.

He said that at about 5pm on Saturday, one of their armed response officers on routine patrol in the Morningside area, was flagged down by a member of the public on Venice Road, who stated that they had spotted a suspect climbing into a manhole on the same road. “Responding promptly, our officer arrived at the scene and managed to apprehend a suspect inside the manhole who was stripping and cutting up Telkom cables,” Powell said. “Berea SAPS were contacted together with the Combined Private Investigations unit from Telkom and they arrived on the scene a short while later to assist.

“Telkom technicians will be sending a team to replace the cable that has been stolen.” Powell said the suspect was taken to Berea SAPS and will be charged with theft and as well as damage to state infrastructure. A Marshall Security armed response officer managed to apprehend a suspect inside the manhole who was stripping and cutting up Telkom cables in the Morningside area. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Berea police arrested a suspect for theft and tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure.

He said it is alleged that on Saturday, January 6, 2024, security officers were flagged down by an alert member of the public on Venice Road, Berea, who stated that they had spotted a suspect climbing into a manhole on Venice Road. “The security officer responded promptly and apprehended a man who was caught stripping and cutting up cables,” Netshiunda said. “Berea SAPS was contacted and the suspect was arrested and charged.”