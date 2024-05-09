Suspect arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure, possession of stolen property and ammunition

Durban — A 34-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court for three cases including tampering with essential infrastructure this week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Economic Infrastructure Task Team members have arrested a suspect for cases of tampering with essential infrastructure, possession of suspected stolen property and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Ngcobo said the suspect was arrested at his Chatsworth business premises on Tuesday. “During the search, the police recovered stripped aluminium train doors, seven electronic scales, burnt copper, water meters and seven rounds of ammunition. He was arrested and detained at Bayview SAPS,” Ngcobo said. She said the suspect appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to a success report received by the Daily News, the Economic Infrastructure Task Team members received information from Crime Intelligence on a scrapyard in the Chatsworth Nature Reserve area that stored stolen infrastructure items. Members proceeded to the said target and conducted compliance in terms of the Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009. “Whilst doing so members established that the business was trading illegally and a search was conducted in the presence of the owner. Upon searching the house several items were recovered regarding infrastructure which the scrapyard owner could not account for,” the success report read. “While searching the bedroom ammunition was also recovered which the owner could not account for. The owner was charged accordingly.”