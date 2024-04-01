Suspect driving VW Polo linked to recent crime released after victim declines to open case

Durban — Despite the efforts of a private security company which chased down and apprehended a suspect in a VW Polo linked to criminal activity, the suspect was released as the victim chose not to open a case. Swift Private Security said that on Tuesday, March 26, at around 10.20am, its Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera (ANPR) in the Effingham Heights area alerted the company to a VW Polo sedan linked to criminal activity in October 2023.

The Swift Private Control Centre dispatched multiple vehicles to the vehicle’s last known location on Belmont Road, Effingham Heights. “Our security officers swiftly pursued and stopped the vehicle, apprehending the suspect,” Swift Private Security said. The company said further investigation revealed the vehicle’s involvement in a cellphone theft in the Queensmead area. It was seen heading towards Umbilo at the time of the incident.

“Despite our efforts to apprehend the suspect, they were released as the victim chose not to register a case. “We commend our security officers for their rapid response and diligence. Swift Private Security emphasises the importance of reporting all crimes to the SAPS, regardless of their magnitude,” Swift Private Security said. In an unrelated incident, mid-month, two suspected thieves were released by a private security company after they allegedly stole a clay pot and the owner did not want to open a case with the police.

At the time, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said that two thieves were apprehended by Rusa officers shortly after they stole a clay pot from a business premises. A reaction officer noticed both suspects fleeing the property on Todd Street, Verulam. The officer called for backup and pursued the suspects towards the Verulam CBD. Both suspects were apprehended during the chase and the stolen clay pot was recovered in their possession. During an interview, the men confirmed it was the second time they entered the premises since Saturday. They said the first pot stolen on Saturday was sold to a passer-by for R80. They returned to steal a second clay pot when they were spotted by the reaction officer.