Suspect held for theft of Polo Vivo parts

Durban — A suspect was arrested during a multi-disciplinary team conducted an operation related to a theft from a motor vehicle case that happened within the Berea policing area recently. On Wednesday, Homeland Security SA said that the Durban Central field unit alongside Tracker SA, Ranger Security, Strategic Protection Services, Urban Defence and Homeland Security SA were involved in the operation.

Homeland Security SA said that on Tuesday, members of the Durban Central field unit were on duty focusing on key areas in and around Durban when they received information from Tracker SA about a white Suzuki Ertiga which was involved in several cases where car parts were stolen while the vehicles were parked in various areas. Homeland said that the field unit immediately immobilised, with the help of other roleplayers, to 17 Ntombela Road in KwaMashu E section. Homeland said that when they arrived at the property, the following exhibits were seized:

One white Suzuki Ertiga

One right rear Polo Vivo door

One left rear Polo Vivo door

One Polo Vivo dashboard

One Polo Vivo left headlight Homeland said that the suspects were not present at the time of penetration and recovery. “Valuable informers were tasked to aid in tracing,” Homeland Security SA said. “The suspect was detained free from any injuries in Durban Central cells.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the theft incident. "Police at Berea are investigating a case of theft out of a motor vehicle following an incident in which the victim allegedly parked his vehicle on Florida Road on December 16, 2023, and when he came back he noticed that there were parts of the vehicle that had been removed."