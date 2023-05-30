Suspect in court for slipping in with domestic worker and robbing family

Durban — A house robbery suspect is expected to appear in court again before the end of the week after being arrested for a robbery in Kenville, Durban. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that two suspects were apprehended following the robbery on May 22, 2023, in Belmont Road.

Powell said that at approximately 7am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received information of the house robbery. He said that multiple armed response officers were swiftly dispatched to the scene. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that five armed suspects had entered the property while the homeowner was opening the gate for their domestic worker. The suspects proceeded to enter the house through the front door, where they restrained both the owners and the domestic worker in the bathroom.”

They then made off with numerous household items in a silver Polo sedan - their getaway vehicle. At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of house robbery. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, members of Marshall Security's Special Operations Team spotted a vehicle in the Cato Crest area, occupied by two individuals. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said that on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, members of their Special Operations Team spotted “the said vehicle in the Cato Crest area, occupied by two individuals.”

“The occupants were searched and found to be in possession of various phones and cash. They were held under guard until the arrival of Greenwood Park Detectives, after which both the suspects and the vehicle were transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further processing and investigation,” Powell said. “During questioning, one of the vehicle’s occupants admitted to SAPS members that they had participated in the home invasion. As a result, a search was conducted at their residence in Cato Crest, leading to the recovery of several exhibits.” Powell added that the investigation was ongoing, and several leads were being followed up on the outstanding suspects.