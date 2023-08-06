Suspect who shot and killed elderly woman, injured her granddaughter wanted by police

Durban — The SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal has asked the public’s help to bring Mzameleni Xhozaliphi Sibiya, 35, a murder and attempted murder suspect to book. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Nkandla are asking for the community’s help in locating Sibiya who is wanted in connection with charges of murder and attempted murder, after he allegedly shot and killed 70-year-old Zikhiphile Eunice Khumalo and injured her 4-year-old granddaughter on November 1, 2022.

Netshiunda said reports indicated that Sibiya confronted Khumalo at her home in the Mangidini area of Nkandla, and complained about his wife who had left the area for Durban to look for employment. He said that a quarrel ensued and Sibiya allegedly shot at Khumalo and her granddaughter. Khumalo was declared dead at the scene and her granddaughter was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. “Sibiya has since fled from the area and his current whereabouts are unknown. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of this wanted suspect to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Ndlela at 082 ‪479 7046‬ or Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111‬,” Netshiunda said. “Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the political killings task team launched a manhunt for National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu’s killers.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the SAPS National Task Team on political killings mobilised maximum resources to apprehend the suspects behind Mchunu’s killing. At about 1am on Sunday morning, July 30, 2023, police responded to a shooting at the councillor's residence in Nongoma. Mathe said that the 75-year-old councillor was declared dead at the scene while a minor child that was in the residence survived the incident. The minor is in critical condition in the hospital.

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation. Mathe said that anyone with information on this incident is requested to call the crime stop hotline on 08600 10111; callers may remain anonymous.