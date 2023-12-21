Suspected firearm manufacturer held, scores of home-made firearms seized

Durban — A man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing home-made firearms in the south of Durban.
Police seized several home-made firearms during the man's arrest.
Durban Metro Police Service spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said that at about 9pm on Wednesday, the Durban Metro Police Service’s Crime Prevention Unit members conducted an intelligence-driven operation targeting an individual accused of manufacturing home-made firearms and selling them in the greater eThekwini Outer South area.
Zungu said that the alleged suspect was not found at his known address in the Folweni area and through interrogation of those who were at the premises, members were led to the house in Adams Mission near Adams Mission Clinic where the suspect is apparently manufacturing home-made firearms.
Zungu said that on Thursday at about 12.15am, the suspect was found in possession of the following exhibits:
- One firearm, a silver Norinco
- One black 9mm magazine
- 38 live ammunition
- 14 home-made firearms
- Five springs
- 38 cylinders
- Two Metabo grinders
- Eight vice-grips
- Three round steel bars
The suspect was detained at KwaMakhutha SAPS.
Zungu said the suspect was charged at KwaMakhutha SAPS for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of homemade firearms and tools.
In an unrelated incident, in October, metro police arrested a man found in possession of an unlicensed firearm (serial number filed off) and ammunition and possession of a home-made revolver in uMlazi.
In May, metro police arrested another man from Pholas Reserve in the Nsimbini area, Folweni. The suspect was arrested over the alleged possession of an unlicensed home-made shotgun, seven live shotgun ammunition, one blank pistol, two blank ammunition, one blank magazine and dagga.
In a similar incident in April, metro police received information about someone making and selling home-made firearms in the Folweni area. Officers located the suspect in the Nsimbini area and recovered a home-made shotgun, 20 home-made revolvers and ammunition.
