Suspected firearm manufacturer held, scores of home-made firearms seized

Durban Metro Police Service spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said that at about 9pm on Wednesday, the Durban Metro Police Service’s Crime Prevention Unit members conducted an intelligence-driven operation targeting an individual accused of manufacturing home-made firearms and selling them in the greater eThekwini Outer South area.

A home-made firearm that was seized. l DURBAN METRO POLICE SERVICE

Zungu said that the alleged suspect was not found at his known address in the Folweni area and through interrogation of those who were at the premises, members were led to the house in Adams Mission near Adams Mission Clinic where the suspect is apparently manufacturing home-made firearms.

Zungu said that on Thursday at about 12.15am, the suspect was found in possession of the following exhibits: