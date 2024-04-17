Suspects abandon bags of dagga worth millions in northern KZN

Durban — Dagga worth more than R3.1 million was recovered by SANDF soldiers in northern KwaZulu-Natal in two separate incidents recently. In a success report, Captain A Tamela from the Joint Tactical Headquarters KZN said the battalion continues to play an important role in protecting the province’s borders with Mozambique, eSwatini and Lesotho.

Tamela said that, with more than six months of presence in the Joint Tactical Headquarters KZN’s area of responsibility, soldiers are working tirelessly to disrupt cross-border criminality. She said that on April 13, the Alpha Company, within 1 South African Infantry Battalion, conducted an operation at Esidakeni in Pongola which led to the discovery of abandoned dagga. “The dagga was handed over to the Military Police for processing and further administration, it is estimated to have a significant street value of R452 256,” Tamela said.

The SANDF’s 1 South African Infantry Battalion’s Alpha Company recovered several bags of dagga which were abandoned in two separate incidents in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SANDF She said that in another incident, a section from Alpha Company conducted an operation at Belgrade, where two males were spotted coming from eSwatini carrying five bags wrapped with black masking tape. They were heading towards the N2 Road in Pongola. “When the soldiers approached them, they dropped the bags and ran back to eSwatini. The Military Police were called. The dagga is estimated to be worth R2 671 620,” Tamela said. She said the visible presence of the SANDF is a deterrent to criminal elements operating along the border. Their dedication and commitment contribute significantly to the overall security along the borderline.