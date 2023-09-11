Suspects allegedly put gun to law enforcement officer’s head, rob him of his firearm

Durban — A law enforcement officer was robbed of his firearm by two armed suspects in Chatsworth over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Bayview police are investigating a case of robbery with a firearm following an incident on September 10, 2023, at the Silverglen Nature Reserve.

“It is alleged that a law enforcement officer was on patrol duties at a nature reserve when he was accosted by two armed suspects who robbed him of his belongings including a firearm,” Netshiunda said. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that a metro police officer was held up and robbed of his firearm at the nature reserve. He said that PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador and law enforcement units responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival on the scene, the victim alleged that two suspects wielding firearms approached his vehicle, pointed a firearm at his head and disarmed him of his pistol,” Govindasamy said. “The suspects then fled towards uMlazi E section but no arrests were made.” Govindasamy said that uMlazi Community Police Forum, Umlazi K9, Bayview SAPS and the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador stood down at the scene.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last month, the Durban High Court sentenced hitman Mandlenkosi Ntombela for killing Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela, an eThekwini metro police officer attached to the VIP protection unit. Captain Ntombela was shot and killed while he was arriving at his home in uMlazi on May 3. Captain Ntombela was also robbed of his private and service pistols. Captain Ntombela’s wife, Nongcebo Faith Ntombela, is accused of masterminding his murder.