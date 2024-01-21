Suspects arrested for alleged possession of hijacked car, found with false number plates

Durban — Three suspects are expected in court soon after they were arrested for being in possession of a vehicle hijacked in the vicinity of the King Shaka International Airport. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Thursday night, January 18, their Special Operations Team was activated to assist Matrix Tracking with locating a silver Hyundai i20 which had been hijacked on the corners of the R102 and M65 in the vicinity of the King Shaka International Airport.

“Responding swiftly to the vehicle’s last known location, our team, along with the assistance of Greenwood Park SAPS Crime Prevention Unit, located the hijacked vehicle in a garage on Sentinel Avenue in Greenwood Park,” Powell said. A search of the suspect’s premises was conducted and a firearm belonging to the suspect’s belated father was recovered. Picture: Marshall Security. He said the vehicle, fitted with false plates and found with spent cartridges inside, was successfully recovered. Powell said that during the operation, a red Toyota Etios Cross with no visible rear number plates drove by. Its suspicious appearance prompted immediate action, leading to a stop by Greenwood Park SAPS, aided by our Special Operations Team.

“Upon searching the vehicle a key to the hijacked vehicle was found and one of the suspects in the vehicle lived on the premises where the hijacked vehicle was parked,” Powell said. “A search of the suspect’s premises was conducted and a firearm belonging to the suspect’s belated father was recovered. This firearm will be subjected to further investigation to determine if it is connected to any other incidents. Numerous number plates were also found on the premises and it was established that they were linked to vehicles which had been hijacked and stolen. Several number plates were also found on the premises and it was established that they were linked to vehicles which had been hijacked and stolen. Picture: Marshall Security. “The suspects’ red Etios is also suspected to be stolen or hijacked as all the VIN numbers on the vehicle have been removed. This will be investigated further by the SAPS.”

Powell said that all three suspects were transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing. “Well done to all team members involved in yet another successful arrest. This operation is a testament to the effective collaboration between the private sector and SAPS, yielding significant results in our ongoing commitment to community safety,” Powell added. Three suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of a vehicle which was reported hijacked in the vicinity of King Shaka International Airport. Picture: Marshall Security. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said that Greenwood Park police have arrested three suspects after they were found in possession of a vehicle which was reported hijacked in the vicinity of King Shaka International Airport.

Netshiunda said police pounced on a premises on Sentinel Avenue on January 18, 2024, and found a suspected hijacked vehicle. When the police were still probing the matter, the suspect and two accomplices arrived at the scene, driving in a vehicle without a registration disc and whose vehicle identification number was scratched off. “The three suspects were duly arrested and will appear in court soon,” Netshiunda said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.