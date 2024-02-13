Suspects crash vehicle they hijacked while fleeing

Durban — A gang of armed suspects hijacked a woman of her white VW Polo GTI in Verulam and backed it into the vehicle they arrived in. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Verulam police are investigating a carjacking case following an incident that occurred on February 11 on Flamingo Way in Dawncrest, Verulam.

“It is alleged that a 52-year-old woman was in her driveway opening the gate when four unknown suspects approached, pointed a firearm towards her and demanded car keys. The suspects took the keys and drove away,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said public assistance is required to locate the white VW Polo GTI with registration DH44SZ-GP. “The rear of the Polo GTI was damaged after the suspects reversed into a white Hyundai Tucson which was their getaway vehicle. No injuries were reported,” Balram said.

He said that if anyone spots the vehicle they must contact Rusa at 086 1234 333. The incident was recorded on what appears to be CCTV footage from a nearby property. Although the recording of the footage is not stable, while the VW Polo enters the driveway, a Hyundai drives past. The motorist of the Polo gets off the Polo and moves towards the gate, assumed to open it. The Hyundai returns and stops behind the Polo for the suspects to accost the victim, before making a U-turn at a driveway.

While reversing, one of the suspects crashes the back of the Polo into the Hyundai and they flee in opposite directions. Reacting to the incident, this is what Facebook users had to say: Terishene Ramkisson said: “Could it be the same gang that tried the same thing in Mountview a few weeks prior?”