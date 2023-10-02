Suspects driving two vehicles stolen in Cape Town and Empangeni arrested on the North Coast

Durban – Three suspects were arrested and have appeared in court after they were caught with a stolen Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in the Empangeni area, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Wednesday afternoon last week, at about 5.30pm, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Netstar car tracking with locating a grey Toyota Fortuner which had been stolen in the Empangeni area. Powell said that their Special Ops Team together with McCarthy Risk, Z2 security, Hawks Protection Service, Umhlali SAPS, KDM, Netstar ground team and other private security companies immediately responded to the last known location of the stolen vehicle. A blue Renault Sandero stolen in June in the Durbanville, Cape Town, area was fitted with false number plates and a licence disc. Picture: Marshall Security He said the stolen Fortuner and the suspects’ vehicle – a blue Renault Sandero – were spotted travelling on the R102, near the Umhlali and Shakaskraal areas.

“Both vehicles were promptly intercepted and a total of four suspects were apprehended,” Powell said. “Upon further investigation, it was established that the suspects’ vehicle had been stolen in June this year in the Durbanville, Cape Town, area and was fitted with false number plates and a licence disc. “Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, a 16-channel signal jammer used to jam vehicle-tracking devices was found. A vehicle computer box used to steal vehicles was also recovered,” Powell continued.

A 16-channel signal jammer used to jam vehicle-tracking devices was found. A vehicle computer box used to steal vehicles was also recovered. Picture: Marshall Security He added that the stolen Toyota Fortuner, which was severely stripped and fitted with false plates, together with the suspects’ vehicle and all four suspects were transported to Umhlali SAPS for further investigation and processing. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police arrested three suspects aged 24, 28 and 42 for the possession of suspected stolen property. “Police were performing crime prevention duties on the R102 when they stopped the suspects and discovered that the vehicle was stolen. They were then arrested and charged,” Netshiunda said.