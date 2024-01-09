Suspects in business robbery and stabbings, remanded in custody

Durban — Five suspects facing charges of business robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, have been remanded in custody after they appeared in court on Monday. The suspects, aged between 18 and 36 years, appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court, in connection with crimes which they allegedly committed on Friday, January 5, 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects stormed into business premises in the KwaCele area in Amandawe, stabbed two shop owners with a knife, and ransacked the business before fleeing from the scene in a getaway vehicle. Five suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered in Umgababa on charges of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition and attempted murder. Picture: ET Rapid Response He said that an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Umzinto K9 Unit, Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit as well other law enforcement agencies led to the interception of the suspect’s vehicle. “During the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms with ammunition, a blood-stained knife and suspected stolen goods,” Netshiunda said.

"The suspects were remanded in custody and will be in the dock again on January 16, 2024, for a formal bail application."

On Friday, ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that information was received by Bravo Six Security and Umkomaas SAP, "regarding the possible direction of occupants in a silver Volkswagen Polo that had allegedly committed an armed robbery at a business in the Amandawe, Scottburgh area, whereby two victims were also severely stabbed, and rushed to the hospital. "The business was robbed of cigarettes, other goods and cash."