Suspects in court for armed robberies in Morningside and Durban central

Durban — Two armed robbery suspects appeared in court on Monday after they were arrested over the weekend for armed robbery, attempted robbery and being in possession of stolen goods. The suspects were arrested following incidents that occurred in Morningside and Durban central areas.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Durban Central police are investigating cases of armed robbery, attempted robbery and possession of stolen goods. “The two suspects aged 33 and 37 years old were arrested and made their first appearance before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on June 26, 2023,” Ngcobo said. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that they neutralised a series of armed robbery attempts on Friday night in the Morningside and Durban central areas. Thanks to their collaborative efforts with the Durban Central South African Police Service (SAPS), four suspects were apprehended.

Powell said that at approximately 9.32pm, their Emergency Dispatch Centre received reports of an attempted armed robbery on Wolseley Road. He said that their armed response officers were deployed to the scene, and their Special Operations Team was notified. “Armed with firearms and a taser, the suspects targeted innocent children who had just finished attending church. Fortunately, the victims managed to escape unharmed by quickly seeking refuge,” Powell said.

He said that within half an hour, another distress call from Florida Road indicated a similar armed robbery committed by the same suspects. The Marshall Security team circulated the suspects’ descriptions and vehicle details to all their personnel, urging them to be on high alert. “We remained committed to safeguarding our community and bringing these criminals to justice,” Powell said.

He said that moments later, members of their Special Operations Team spotted the suspects’ red Toyota Etios on Sylvester Ntuli Road in the heart of Durban central. “With the invaluable assistance of the Durban Central SAPS, we swiftly apprehended all four suspects. During the arrest, we seized two replica firearms, one taser and several unaccounted-for cellphones, and discovered that the suspects had employed false number plates and tampered with the vehicle’s VIN,” Powell said. Marshall Security and Durban Central SAPS neutralised a series of armed robbery attempts on Friday night in the Morningside and Durban central areas. Four suspects were apprehended. Picture: Marshall Security He said that the suspects were taken into custody and were held at Durban Central SAPS for further investigation and processing.

“We have full confidence in the SAPS to conduct a thorough inquiry into the false number plates and tampering, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice,” Powell said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Durban Central SAPS for their unwavering support and collaboration, which played a pivotal role in the successful resolution of these crimes. Together, we have demonstrated the power of community co-operation in safeguarding our neighbourhoods,” Powell said. “We urge all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly. We also encourage any individuals who may have been victimised by these suspects to please come forward. Sharing your case number will assist in linking these individuals to any additional crimes, further aiding the investigation and reinforcing the safety of our community.”