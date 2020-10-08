Swansong for KZN sound engineer
Durban - Durban sound engineer Abdul Sabbir Khan of Azam Khan Sounds Services, died on Tuesday and was laid to rest at the Brooke Street Muslim Cemetery that night.
He took ill and died while being taken by his family to a Chatsworth hospital.
Khan, 71, was better known as Shabir when he began in the music industry in 1986 in Chatsworth.
Khan provided sound and stage accessories for many local and international concerts and events.
SD Video Enterprises director Satish Dhupelia said he had worked on a number of productions, both local and international, with Khan. He said it was rare to find someone like Khan, who shared the same passion for technology. He said Khan had come from an analogue background, but had embraced digital technology.
“He did the sound and I did the video and screens. We travelled this country together, working and having fun. I treasure those great memories. We enjoyed a great friendship. Last year I had occasion to visit him a number of times. We spent many hours reminiscing. He had expanded into audiovisual and was very knowledgeable. I loved our technology talks. Many local artists will remember doing recordings in his studios and the care he took doing them,” Dhupelia said.
On Facebook, Nalini Maharaj described Khan as a true gentleman and a genius in his field.
“I remember the laughter we shared with him. His memories will be always cherished by all that met him,” Maharaj said.
Daily News