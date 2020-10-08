Swansong for KZN sound engineer

Durban - Durban sound engineer Abdul Sabbir Khan of Azam Khan Sounds Services, died on Tuesday and was laid to rest at the Brooke Street Muslim Cemetery that night.

He took ill and died while being taken by his family to a Chatsworth hospital.

Khan, 71, was better known as Shabir when he began in the music industry in 1986 in Chatsworth.

Khan provided sound and stage accessories for many local and international concerts and events.

SD Video Enterprises director Satish Dhupelia said he had worked on a number of productions, both local and international, with Khan. He said it was rare to find someone like Khan, who shared the same passion for technology. He said Khan had come from an analogue background, but had embraced digital technology.