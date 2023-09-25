Swift arrest of suspect after fatal shooting of security officer in Durban

Durban — A suspect was arrested after a security guard was shot and killed in Durban on Sunday night. According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, at approximately 10pm, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a residential high-rise building in the Point area.

He said that reports from the scene were that a tussle allegedly broke out between a security officer and a guest, resulting in the security officer sustaining a gunshot wound. “He was rushed rapidly by his colleagues to nearby Addington Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Van Reenen said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a security guard working for a private security company who was shot on Erskine Terrace Road in Point, Durban on Sunday night.

“Information at the police’s disposal suggests that a group of people who were visitors at one of the flats were involved in an argument with a man who was carrying a firearm,” Netshiunda said. “A security officer reportedly tried to intervene. However, he was shot and succumbed to his injuries in hospital. “A firearm with twelve rounds of ammunition was confiscated.”

Netshiunda said the suspect will appear in court soon. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said a bouncer was killed outside a bar on Gopalall Hurbans Road in the oThongathi central business district on Sunday. The unresponsive 40-year-old male was discovered on the sidewalk with a stab wound to his chest. Rusa received a call for assistance at approximately 7.57pm.

“Reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival were informed that the deceased was a bouncer at a bar,” Balram said. “Circumstances that lead to the murder were not established.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.