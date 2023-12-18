Swimmers urged to be vigilant during festive season

Durban — The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) lifeguards urged swimmers to be extra cautious over the festive season as warmer days lure the public to the coast. Western Cape’s NSRI lifeguard manager Rebecca Carter-Smith said it’s important to be vigilant and keep families safe when visiting beaches.

“If you are visiting the coast, one of the simplest things you can do is to visit a beach where lifeguards are on duty and only go into the water between their red and yellow flags. “Rip currents pose a real danger and can easily catch you off-guard and pull you into deeper water. Lifeguards are trained to spot these danger zones and guide beachgoers on where to enjoy the water safely,” said Carter-Smith. SIXTY five beaches across the country will be monitored by the National Sea Rescue Institute’s lifeguards who are provided with emergency rescue equipment. Picture: NSRI The NSRI’s lifeguards have been provided with rescue equipment and have been assigned to look after 65 beaches around the country.

The team is supported by advanced communication systems, including VHF radio and cellphone networks. More than 50 Sea Rescue base stations, beach safety cameras and their national Emergency Operations Centre are expected to respond swiftly in any emergency. KZN lifeguard manager Mthe Kweyama said: “We perceive lifeguarding as a comprehensive system which involves effective training, development of lifeguards, quality equipment and sound management.”

Other ways to keep safe: – Learn how to do bystander CPR. – Make sure you know to call 112 in an emergency or have the NSRI emergency number (087 094 9774) saved in your phone before you go to the beach.