Takealot-SuperSport Schools partnership a boost to school sports and emerging talents

Durban — Takealot has signed a ground-breaking new partnership with SuperSport Schools. Takealot announced it in a statement earlier this week saying that the new partnership with SuperSport Schools cements its position as the leading online sports retailer in South Africa.

Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman said: “This partnership signifies our commitment to playing a leading role in supporting the growth of school sports and rising stars. As a proudly South African business, we recognise the pivotal role that sport plays in uniting our country. This partnership marks a significant step in reaching South African school athletes, fans, and communities.” Takealot has seen growth in its sports category over the past few years and now offers over 30 000 sport-related products from categories including sports equipment, clothing, footwear, wearable tech, health and more. SuperSport Schools CEO Kelvin Watt said: “SuperSport Schools are delighted to partner with a brand like Takealot this year. We are thrilled to find a brand as passionate as us about supporting the growth of sport in schools, and who understands the enormous impact sport has on students’ self-esteem, social skills and teamwork.

“We have always believed that World Cups are won 10 years before they are played, and we will continue our steely focus on showcasing the incredible talent in school sports this year. We look forward to seeing where this exciting new partnership takes us.” In 2023 SuperSport Schools had 672 483 registered app subscribers. Live views totalled 121 270 483 at the close of the year. The platforms showcased 41 different sporting codes, with more than 1 000 school festivals and events across the SuperSport Schools App as well as DStv Channel 216. The SuperSport Schools platform provides exposure for over 14 500+ different teams, from all walks of life and gives families, communities and alma maters access to watch the sport that they care about most, regardless of where they live in South Africa.