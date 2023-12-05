Tavern owners urged to comply over festive season

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned tavern owners against disobeying the rules and regulations during his address at the Safer Festive Season Operations launch held in New Germany on Monday. Mkhwanazi said the SAPS intends to ensure that it delivers a service to the community and also guarantees its responsibility for all the government assets given to the organisation.

“We are here today to acknowledge and present the gift (vehicles) to you. Some of the assets that we acquired were given to us by the leadership through the budget allocation that allowed us to purchase these resources. “We as the police management in KZN have developed operational management plans that enable us to fight crime. At this time of the year, we are all focused on the festive season and we know that alcohol-related crimes are one of the main issues in KZN. The Liquor Act in the province is the main thing that needs to be enforced,” said Mkhwanazi. SOME of the motorbikes that were handed over to strengthen police visibility in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers He said that a few days ago the SAPS engaged with all the liquor traders in the provinces and emphasised the regulations of the legislation.

“Last night (Sunday) we worked until morning because we were dealing with a high-profile liquor trader who felt that it was important for him to keep his tavern open 24 hours on Sunday. His explanation was that his hosts were high-profile politicians who seem to enjoy themselves in his tavern. Regardless of the status or position held in the government, as the SAPS we will enforce the law,” he said. The launch was attended by the local SAPS station commanders. A total of 239 police vehicles, including motorcycles, to be used to patrol and keep the community safe, were unveiled at the launch. Mkhwanazi also urged the police officers to use the vehicles for the right purpose.