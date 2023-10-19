Taxi rank manager on trial for Uber driver’s murder

Durban — The defence for a 39-year-old taxi rank manager charged with the 2021 murder of an Uber driver for allegedly picking up passengers at a taxi rank in Inanda will present its case in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Xolani Mduduzeni Nzuza, who remains in custody, is charged with the murder of e-hailing driver Siyabonga Patrick Soni.

It’s alleged that Soni arrived at the Kwamshayazafe taxi rank in Inanda and picked up three female passengers, taking them to another rank in the area. Nzuza is alleged to have followed Soni to the KwaMkhize taxi rank, where he fired two shots at Soni through an open window, killing him. Siyethamba Mhlongo, who had been seated in the front with Soni, was hit by a bullet that ricocheted in the process. Nzuza faces an attempted murder charge in this regard. When the trial began on August 25, State prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh led witnesses who gave evidence to the effect that the three passengers were Soni’s sister and her friends. In her evidence, Mhlongo told the court that on June 11, they had been at Kwamshayazafe taxi rank, waiting for a taxi going to Gateway, but there had been no taxis. She said Soni came by the rank, and his sister, Zinhle Soni, who is her friend, asked him to take them to the KwaMkhize taxi rank to get a taxi going to Gateway, where they were all employed.

“The accused approached Siya when we got into the car, and they argued. The accused was saying that Siya was taking his passengers, but Siya explained that we were his relatives, not passengers. He explained to the accused he was just going to take (us) to the other taxi rank.” Mhlongo said that at the KwaMkhize taxi rank, the accused approached Soni’s vehicle. “There was some swearing and arguing, and the accused just pulled out a gun and shot at Siya, and then he ran away.”