Teams working hard as moderate to strong winds expected in Richards Bay

Durban — TWK Agri assets are at high risk especially later on Monday as strong winds are expected in the area. In a statement to TWK employees, TWK Agri said: “By now, all of you have probably heard about the devastating fires at Richards Bay, which have already affected the operations of our neighbours, NCT, to a great extent.

“The teams are working hard to protect the assets of TWK, which is currently at high risk, especially later today, because of a strong wind prediction.” TWK Agri management had asked all employees to pray at 12pm on Monday for the protection of their employees, the brave men and women fighting the fire and for the protection of TWK assets. TWK Agri sends a message to its employees, the TWK family. Picture: Facebook. The business is believed to be one of Richards Bay’s largest woodchip exporters and employers.

Speaking to the Daily News on Monday about weather conditions in Richards Bay, South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said that on Monday, partly cloudy conditions were expected but no rain. However, he did say that a “north-easterly wind was expected with a speed of 15-20 knots”. Dlamini said that fine weather conditions at 29℃ were expected on Tuesday and no rain was expected.

“Again, we are expecting a north-easterly wind with a speed of 15-25 knots. The wind direction might change to a south-westerly direction by the end of the day,” Dlamini said. On Monday morning, uMhlathuze Municipality councillor Henning de Wet said that calmer winds throughout the night helped in reducing the intensity of the fire. On Sunday, municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said that on Saturday at approximately 1.10pm, the City of uMhlathuze Fire Services received an urgent call regarding a fire incident near the NCT Company, adjacent to Foscor, which handles wood-related materials.