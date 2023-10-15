Teen, 18, in court over rape of 7-year-old girl

Durban — A teenager appeared before the Turton Magistrate’s Court, south of Durban, on Wednesday on allegations that he raped a 7-year-old girl. The teenager, 18, who cannot be named, is also alleged to be the uncle of the victims. He is in Grade 11. He was remanded until his next court appearance.

According to the victim’s mother her child would visit her father on weekends in the same area where they lived. She said she found out through social workers that her child confessed that she was being sexually abused, together with her 8-year-old cousin, by their uncle. “The social workers told me that my child disclosed to her friend in school that she no longer wants to visit her father’s home because her uncle is raping them,’’ said the mother. The victim’s friend then told her mother, who then reported the matter to teachers at school. The mom said both children told teachers about the sexual abuse. She said a medical examination was conducted, which confirmed that her child had been raped.

‘’When I went with them to the doctor, we were put into separate rooms, she told the doctor that she was raped four times, it might be even more than that. It is something that has been happening continuously, and for how long, I don’t know because I did not notice any signs from her,’’ said the mother. The victim’s father said this had brought trauma to the family and he was struggling to cope with what happened to his daughter. “Mentally I am not coping at all, I need help. I have now become aggressive, I even almost hit my colleague at work. My elder brother asked him and he confessed that he raped them. He was then arrested. Unfortunately, I was not there when it all happened because of work. I received the news through a phone call,’’ he said.

The parents now want justice and for the accused to go to jail. They claimed the incident has destroyed the children’s lives. “I will never rest until justice is served, it will really kill me if he gets out of jail. Seeing him walking freely outside will destroy my entire life,’’ the mother said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) were investigating the matter.