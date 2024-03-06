Teen murder accused found guilty but victim’s mother is still worried

Durban — The mother of a murdered teenager who was stabbed and killed by a fellow pupil said that while she felt some sense of closure following the accused being convicted, she was concerned heading to sentencing in April. Jayden Glazer, 15, was stabbed after school by Ryleigh Naidoo, a Grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown, last year. The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Glazer was in Grade 9.

On the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and Naidoo. Naidoo, who was 16 at the time of the commission of the offence, faced a charge of murder. The trial was heard in-camera due to him and other witnesses being underage. However, Naidoo turned 18 at the end of January. On Monday, magistrate J Goorie found Naidoo guilty of Glazer’s murder. The matter was adjourned to April for sentencing.

During the trial the court heard evidence from a teen who had recorded on his cellphone the moments leading up to Glazer’s stabbing. He told the court that a fistfight had been set for that day and it was there that Naidoo stabbed Glazer. The video clip was played in court.

In it Jayden is seen walking to the boys with his hands behind his back, he has no weapon. The accused then just stabs him, and Jayden lies on the grass bleeding out. Voices in the video could be heard saying, “No weapons, we said no weapons.” On Tuesday, Jayden’s mother Jorina Pretorius said she knew the court would sentence Naidoo based on his age at the time of the offence, but she believed at least five years behind bars would give the justice that she wants. “I feel relieved that he was found guilty. After he was found guilty he slumped down sitting on the bench in the dock and didn’t want to leave the courtroom.

“His mother had to call out to him for them to leave the court. I don’t think his sentence will be as harsh as I would want it, that worries me.” Pretorius said she knew the fact that the accused was still studying would also play a role in the kind of sentence handed to him. However, Naidoo could still continue with his studies while behind bars, she said. Naidoo is currently out on warning and released into the care of his grandmother.

Pretorius felt the warning should have been revoked the moment Naidoo was found guilty and he should be kept in custody while awaiting sentence. “A term of imprisonment, I feel, would be suitable for him ... He knew what he was doing when he stabbed my son. Why would he carry a knife to a fistfight? “Prosecutor Andre de Nysschen did a good job in securing this conviction and getting my son justice thus far.”