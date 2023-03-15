Teenage boy, 16, arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in Wentworth

Durban – Two suspects, a teenage boy and a 45-year-old man, were arrested in Wentworth earlier this week, one for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the other for drug possession. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that in the first incident, Wentworth police were on patrol in Reiger Road, Wentworth, in the early hours of March 11 when they spotted a suspicious-looking boy.

“A search was conducted and he was found in possession of a firearm with three rounds of ammunition concealed in the body. The 16-year-old was immediately placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear before the Child Justice Court on March 17,” Gwala said. A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he was found to be carrying an illegal firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS The second arrest was made after police in Merebank spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in Barrackpur Road. “Suddenly an unknown man jumped into the passenger seat and the driver sped off. Police successfully traced the vehicle and a search was conducted. The passenger, aged 45, was found in possession of 12 mandrax tablets,” Gwala said.

She said the man appeared before the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on March 13. The matter was postponed to March 20. A 45-year-old man was arrested with 12 mandrax tablets. Picture: SAPS Last week, a 34-year-old man was shot while visiting his mother in Reiger Road in Wentworth. “It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, the victim was shot while he was in his vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he died,” Gwala said.

Wentworth SAPS are investigating. PT Alarms confirmed the shooting, saying the man sustained multiple bullet wounds. “It is further alleged that high-calibre weapons were used,” the security firm said.