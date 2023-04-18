Teen’s arm is amputated when taxi and TLB tractor crash

Durban — A 17-year-old's arm was amputated when a taxi and TLB tractor crashed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday afternoon. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to Dennis Shepstone Road in Hilton for a motor vehicle accident.

“Upon arrival, it was found that several school children were injured following an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them being a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation,” Robertson said. “All patients were evaluated on scene by various ambulance services before being transported to various hospitals for further care.” Robertson said that the exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Hilton police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following an incident where a vehicle carrying scholars collided with a TLB. “Reports indicate that one passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said. Several school children were injured following an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them being a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation. Picture: Midlands EMS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in March, the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) raised concerns about school transport and the number of pupils who lose their lives in road-related accidents and mistreatment in transport vehicles.

“We emphasise the need for monitoring and servicing of school transport to ensure it is roadworthy,” Cosas said. Cosas assembled for its first two-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from March 17 to 19 at Morula Sun Hotel in Pretoria. The NEC meeting reflected and reviewed the ideological posture and approach to the school struggles and identified ancient challenges around the classroom struggle.

Cosas reaffirmed its commitment to work towards influencing and amending policies, attaining free, quality, accessible and decolonised education in their lifetime. Following pupil deaths on the road, the organisation called for qualified drivers and said that the “one matric certificate, one driving licence” programme should be implemented. “We also note with disgust the deficiency of school transport, especially in rural provinces where learners have to walk more than 10km to and from school. A huge contributing factor to the dropout statistics,” Cosas said.