Three children drown during family outing in northern KZN

A KwaZulu-Natal family is mourning after three of their children, all in high school, drowned while swimming during a family holiday. KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer visited the Zikhali family in the KwaJobe area of Jozini, in uMkhanyakude District, on Monday.

On the KZN Department of Education Facebook page, the department said the Zikhali family lost three children who reportedly drowned while swimming in Sodwana Bay during a family holiday. “While two bodies of the three children were retrieved and buried yesterday (Monday), the third child is still missing,” the department said. “The children were in grades 8, 9, and 10 at Lifalethu High School.” Frazer visited the family to convey her condolences.

“We know that words cannot bring them back, especially those that we buried, but we are here to support the family during this difficult time,” Frazer said. She told the family that this was also a sad loss to the department, because teachers and pupils become one family; therefore, losing a pupil’s life equals losing a family member. Here is Lifesaving South Africa’s advice on how to stay safe when relaxing at beaches and inland waterways: