Three green turtles, one without a front flipper, return to the ocean

Durban — The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) has released three green turtles back into the ocean. Saambr’s Ann Kunz said that turtle release day is always the best kind of day and earlier on Wednesday, the Saambr team had triple the magic.

Kunz said that three rehabilitated green turtles were released after receiving their all-clear fit-for-release certificates from Saambr’s clinical veterinarian, Dr Caryl Knox. Three rehabilitated green turtles were released after receiving their all clear fit for release certificates from our clinical veterinarian, Dr Caryl Knox. Picture: Linda Ness “This included our favourite little tripod, Shelley, who has been a feisty little patient at Saambr’s Sea Turtle Hospital at uShaka Sea World. Shelley lost her right front flipper as a post-hatchling, but has shown the team that she is strong, determined and ready for the big ocean. She was fitted with a small acoustic tag so that her journey along our coastline can be tracked over time,” Kunz said. “Toby and Senza were also released, two sub-adult green turtles. Toby was under our care for just over a year after being rescued in Richards Bay, and Senza was rescued in Port Shepstone in September 2022. Both of them responded well to their treatment and we are confident that they are going to thrive back in their ocean home,” she said.

Kunz added that turtle rescues, rehabilitation and releases will not be possible without the incredible support and collaboration of so many organisations and individuals. "Big thank you to Linda Ness who captured the magic, Colin Levin from Oceans Alive Conservation Trust for the ongoing support and joining us on the beach today, Quentin Power for not only rescuing so many turtles, but also assisting with the releases and swimming Shelley out today, and the rest of our amazing KZN Stranding Network and supporters," she said. Last month, Saambr released Odin and Duke, two sub-adult green turtles that were admitted to the Sea Turtle Hospital at uShaka Sea World.

Odin was found by a fisherman near the Bluff in October last year. The turtle was in critical condition. He was very lethargic and completely emaciated and dehydrated and the team was worried about his chances of survival. After a good clean and some supportive care, including eight weeks of tube feeding and medication, he started to feed by himself which was a good indication that he was on the mend. After six months of rehabilitation and recovery, gaining a full 10kg, he was cleared for release by Saambr's clinical veterinarian. Duke was found floating upside down in a pool of water on Garvies beach in December 2021. On arrival at the Sea Turtle Hospital, Duke was also quite emaciated, lethargic and positively buoyant. Initial diagnostics indicated that he was suffering from an internal gut infection.