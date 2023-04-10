Three killed, one critical after driver loses control of vehicle, rolls and collides with truck

Durban — Three people were killed and one left seriously injured after a light motor vehicle and a truck collided on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said their team responded to the N2 accident, just past Mandeni, where a light motor vehicle and a truck had collided.

Meyrick said reports from the scene indicated three people were killed on scene and one person sustained serious injuries. He said the seriously injured person was stabilised by an IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedic and transported to a nearby facility for further care. Meyrick said the SAPS were on the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Three people were declared dead at the scene and one was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the cause of the accident had not yet been established and investigations were continuing. “A sedan with four occupants was driving southbound between bridges 15 and 16 when the driver allegedly lost control and the vehicle crashed and rolled onto an oncoming truck. Three people were declared dead at the scene and one was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga encouraged drivers to observe the rules of the road so lives could be saved despite roads being busy.

She was speaking at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 where law enforcement continued with the Easter Road Safety campaign. “We do not have to lose lives, that is the purpose of this campaign. As a government, we have the right to enforce the law, we have the authority to do that and therefore will enforce the law, and where we have to arrest we will and where we have to warn, we will,” Chikunga said. Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane reminded motorists to resist the temptation to break the rules of the road as they returned from holidays and religious pilgrimages at the end of the Easter holidays.