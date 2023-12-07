Three pupils involved in crash were celebrating end of exams

Durban — The Newcastle community are in mourning after three pupils from Mnyamande High School died after a collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck on the N11 Ingagane off-ramp on Monday. A source revealed that three learners were declared dead on the scene while the other three were rushed to a nearby hospital. The pupils Luyanda Vilakazi, 19, Anele Majola, 18 and Thandokuhle Khumalo, 19, were long-time friends who used to party together during weekends.

According to a source, the friends decided to celebrate together after writing their final examination paper last week. Before the day of the incident, they attended a football practice session on Saturday morning. The friends were heading home after a weekend of celebrations and parties at several establishments. Circumstances around the crash were being investigated. Luyanda’s mother, Ayanda Mkhwanazi said that she was still trying to come to terms with what transpired.

“Luyanda was a good boy and he had so much ahead of him. He was vibrant child who loved playing football and having fun. He was very disciplined. We would have a lot of beautiful conversations which indicated that he really wanted to see our lives progressing,” she said. Family members of the other two learners declined to comment when the Daily News contacted them. This incident comes after the Minister of Basic Education Department Angie Motshekga expressed concern over a trend of “pens down” parties to mark the end of exams by pupils. She highlighted that the celebrations are a hub for underage alcohol abuse, and urged parents to keep a close eye on their children.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer conveyed her condolences to the families and wished a speedy recovery to those admitted in hospital. “The loss of these young lives is tragic and wears heavily in my heart as we wait in anticipation the results of the 2023 NSC Examinations, which will now for them be awarded posthumously,” she said. Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiwe Ngcobo stated that the SAPS Newcastle are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The DA in Amajuba District constituency head and MPL Dr Imran Keeka, sent his heartfelt condolences and well-wishes to the families and loved ones of six matric learners that were reportedly involved in a car accident. Keeka called on the Department of Health to swiftly complete due processes so that the parents and families can be afforded closure. Another call went out to the SAPS and the traffic department regarding investigations in establishing anything untoward. “According to reports, three pupils passed away while three are in Intensive Care Unit. We call upon them to lean on faith and prayer during this most difficult time. The DA has called for the exercise of great caution by parents, learners and the greater community regarding ‘pens down’ parties and we wish to echo this call in light of this very significant tragedy,” Keeka said.