Three South Africans among five men arrested by Botswana police for a spate of heists in Botswana; the second incident in three weeks

DURBAN: Three South Africans were among five men arrested for a spate of heists in Botswana last Friday. Botswana assistant commissioner and public relations officer Dipheko Motube said the five men have been involved in some of the heists that had taken place across the country.

“The suspects, two Batswana and three South Africans, aged between 27 and 34, were arrested yesterday (29/10/21) in Mosetse Village,” Motube said. “Four of the suspects are linked to the Mahalapye attempted robbery in which G4S vehicle was shot by armed robbers. Three loaded pistols and spikes were found in their possession. “A South African registered motor vehicle with false Botswana registration numbers, in which they were travelling, has been impounded.”

This is the second arrest by Botswana police where South Africans were also arrested in less than a month. Three weeks ago, two South Africans are among four suspects who were arrested for a robbery in Botswana. The other two are from Botswana.

At the time, Motube said Botswana police officers and G4S security personnel were attacked by robbers at Turn Right Mall in Mogoditshane on Wednesday morning. An undisclosed amount of money and firearms were stolen. “Following the incident, quick response from security forces led to the arrest of four suspects, being two Batswana and two South Africans, who are currently in police custody,” Motube said. “Three vehicles that are suspected to have been used by robbers, two guns and large sums of money have been recovered.”