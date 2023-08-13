Three suspects arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammo in KZN

Durban — Three suspects in their 20s are expected in court after they were arrested in separate police operations with firearms and ammunition in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. SAPS Umzinyathi District spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said three suspects aged between 23 and 26 were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Umzinyathi District.

Nkwanyana said in the first operation, the members of the Umzinyathi District were busy with high-density operations in the Msinga policing area when they received information about a wanted suspect in the cases of murder, two counts of rape and assault. "Police proceeded to the KwaNxamalala area where the information of the suspect's whereabouts was leading them. Upon arrival the suspect was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm (a pistol) he was then arrested," Nkwanyana said. Three suspects aged between 23 and 26 were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Umzinyathi District. Picture: SAPS He said that members followed up on other information at the same place as someone who was said to be in possession of a rifle.

“On arrival the suspect fled the scene, however, an unlicensed AK47 was confiscated at his place of residence and a search for the suspect continues. The exhibit was booked at Msinga SAPS,” Nkwanyana said. He said that police then received information about a wanted suspect in a case of an armed robbery that occurred in the Msinga policing area. Police proceeded to the Othulwini area where the suspect’s whereabouts were leading them. “Upon arrival, the suspect was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was then arrested,” Nkwanyana said.

He said that in the fourth incident, Newcastle Crime Intelligence (CI) together with Glencoe K9 received a tip-off about a house robbery that was going to take place in the Dundee policing area. "Upon following that information an arrest of one suspect was made on Victoria Street Dundee for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Nkwanyana said. "All the arrested suspects will appear in Msinga and Dundee Magistrate's Court."

The arrests come after four firearms were confiscated on CI-driven operations. Nkwanyana said that a CI-driven operation was conducted at the KwaSenge area by Umzinyathi District members which led to the arrest of a suspect that was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He said that members proceeded to another place where upon their arrival the suspect was not found but one firearm was recovered in his bedroom.

The firearms were booked at Kranskop SAPS. The suspect will appear in Kranskop Magistrate's Court, Nkwanyana said. He said that in another incident, on Thursday, the Umzinyathi District members conducted a CI-driven operation that resulted in the arrest of one suspect that was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, a handgun and shotgun, and ammunition. The firearms were booked at Msinga SAPS. The suspect will appear in Msinga Magistrate's Court, Nkwanyana said.