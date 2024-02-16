Three suspects arrested over vehicle crime in Durban

Durban — Three suspects, the youngest aged 19, were arrested for attempting to steal a motor vehicle in the Durban North area earlier this week. The suspects were arrested with car-breaking implements, along with a dress believed to have been stolen during one of the thefts from motor vehicles.

Marshall Security managing director, Tyron Powell, said that at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, February 13, while conducting investigations into a series of attempted thefts of motor vehicles in the Sunningdale area, members, with the assistance of SAPS Phoenix Trio Crime Unit, spotted a suspicious white Hyundai I20 on the R102 near Glen Anil. Car-breaking implements, along with a dress believed to have been stolen during one of the attempted thefts of motor vehicles were found in the suspects’ car. l MARSHALL SECURITY Powell said that when the suspects noticed the presence of members they attempted to evade apprehension, fleeing at high speed towards the Mount Moriah area. “After a brief pursuit, members successfully intercepted the vehicle in the Moriah area where three suspects were apprehended,” Powell said.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and members found car-breaking implements, along with a dress believed to have been stolen during one of the attempted thefts of motor vehicles on Youngberry Crescent.” A car-breaking implement found in the car the suspects were travelling in. l MARSHALL SECURITY Powell said the suspects and recovered items were taken to Durban North SAPS for investigation. “The suspects are believed to be involved in numerous cases within the Sunningdale, Effingham, Phoenix and Avoca area,” Powell added.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrest and said: "Durban North police have arrested three suspects aged 19, 39 and 40 for attempted theft of motor vehicle. "They will be appearing tomorrow (Friday) in Durban Magistrate's Court." This dress was found in the car the suspects were driving. l MARSHALL SECURITY