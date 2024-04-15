Three weeks to hear kidnap, murder case against cop

Durban — Three weeks have been set aside in November for the Durban High Court trial of a former Mariannhill police sergeant charged with kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice. Ayanda Doctor Ntombela who is out on R20 000 bail, appeared in court on Monday where the dates for his trial were set.

It is alleged that on or about August 21, 2022, and at or near Mpolo Road, in Mariannhill, Ntombela kidnapped 27-year-old Sihle Mtshare; and that on or about August 21, 2022, and at or near Camperdown, he killed him. According to the state, “between the period August 21, 2022, and September 8, 2022, and at or near Pinetown, Ntombela did unlawfully and with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, commit an act of withholding information on the death of the deceased, which act defeated or obstructed the administration of justice.” Mtshare’s body was found in Camperdown by a police sniffer dog.

Sihle Mtshare alleged to have been kidnapped and murdered by Mariannhill Sergeant Ayanda Doctor Ntombela During his bail application, Ntombela who took police to the location where Mtshare’s body was found, claimed that he had been tipped off on the location by an unknown caller. Ntombela allegedly took Mtshare in for questioning on August 21, and according to the victim’s family, the officer could not specify why he was arresting the 27-year-old. However, when they went to look for him the following day at the Mariannhill police station nobody knew about his case. The family after having searched nearby police stations and hospitals, took to social media to announce that Mtshare as missing. The family was subsequently contacted by someone who said he had been arrested the same night as Mtshare. He helped the family by identifying the officer who had arrested him.

It's alleged that the identified officer denied arresting Mtshare or even knowing him, however following an investigation he was arrested. The trial into Mtshare's murder and kidnapping will be heard from 4 until 21 November.