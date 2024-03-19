Tips for preventing and treating pink eye

Durban — Netcare Medicross is assuring KwaZulu-Natal residents that while there is no need for alarm, understanding more about this eye condition is important to prevent its spread and complications. The assurance comes after the recent warning by KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane about a pink-eye outbreak in parts of the province.

General practitioner Dr Nishen Gounder, who practises at Netcare Medicross Malvern, explains all your family needs to know about this. “Pink eye, or conjunctivitis, is the inflammation of the thin membrane, called the conjunctiva, which covers the whites of the eye and the inner part of the eyelid. It can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection, an allergic reaction or environmental irritation,” Gounder said. “These can cause the delicate eye membrane to become red and inflamed, resulting in discomfort including itching, pain, swelling, fluid discharge and a scratchy or gritty feeling, as if there is sand in the eye.

“The cause of pink eye can be either viral or bacterial, both of which are highly contagious and easily spread in communities or schools through close contact and hand contamination. The public can play its part by helping to ensure pink eye does not spread further,” Gounder said. He explained that viral pink eye can be caused by various viruses, including the virus that causes the common cold symptoms. Pink eye is very contagious. It spreads through contact with infected secretions from the eye, and often the second eye becomes infected within 24 to 48 hours. “Many people will have mild symptoms which will settle without intervention within a week or two without additional treatment. The redness, irritation and tearing usually settle first, but one may experience some morning crusting of the eyes a little longer,” Gounder said.

“If one uses contact lenses, it is always important to come and see your GP if you notice symptoms to exclude other possible serious causes, like the infection of the cornea.” On bacterial pink eye, Gounder said: “While not as contagious as viral conjunctivitis, bacterial conjunctivitis is also highly contagious. but the symptoms differ from those of viral infection, with a yellow, white or green discharge common throughout the day. In the morning, one will wake with the eye being ‘stuck shut’ with a crust of dried discharge. An antibiotic in the form of drops or ointment, as prescribed by a GP, is needed to treat this condition effectively.” He added that other serious symptoms that need immediate medical attention are: