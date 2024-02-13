Top-performing King Cetshwayo pupils receive registration fees

Durban — Two hundred learners will receive their registration fees from five municipalities under the King Cetshwayo District for their academic excellence in the class of 2023 exams. This was revealed by King Cetshwayo District Municipality Mayor Thami Ntuli at an award ceremony attended by parents, learners, teachers and political leaders at the Empangeni Civic Centre on Saturday.

He encouraged Grade 12 pupils who were invited from 15 different schools in the district to invest their time in their education to succeed. Ntuli said: “Two hundred matriculants will receive registration fees from the King Cetshwayo District Municipality. The students chosen are from five municipalities and there are 40 in each municipality,” said Ntuli. Ntuli said that South Africa needed the enthusiasm of young people to study and develop individual skills and talents.

“I can tell you now that as you continue to further your studies, qualifications and knowledge will assist in finding a place within the market, but by far more valuable will be your enthusiasm.” Grade 12 pupils from 15 schools in King Cetshwayo District Municipality at eMpangeni Civic Centre on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED Dr Lungile Magwaza from the Department of Education said the district recorded an exceptionally good matric pass rate. “Out of 18 927 learners who wrote the exams 8 251 passed with Bachelor’s passes, 5 018 with a Diploma, and 2 816 a Higher Certificate.

“It was not easy as they worked tirelessly through the night and even on holidays with their teachers. They have strived for excellence. Our target for this year is 95%,“ she said. The department has declared this year a year for mathematics and they would visit schools with poor infrastructure. Dr Thandi Ngxongo, who owns a BP Garage on Moore Road, Durban, said education was very important to open doors, while dedication enabled one to reach greater heights in their career.

"Whatever business you identify, you have to have technical knowledge of. Saving will also crack doors into economic freedom," she said. Number one top achiever in the district, Ziphozenkosi Mntambo from Khombindlela High, said Grade 12 learners should believe in themselves and their abilities and block out outside noises.