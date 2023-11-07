Tourism KZN is ready for travellers visiting the province

According to the entity’s acting CEO, Sibusiso Gumbi, TKZN has put together a marketing campaign to position the province as one of the destinations to visit this summer.

“Our goal is to position KZN as the only destination visit for the domestic market and international tourists. We pray for a successful festive season in terms of welcoming our guests. Being a province with a very rich cultural heritage and also being led by his majesty, King Misuzulu, and so many diversified religious groupings, I strongly believe that there are quite a number of achievements we should embrace and also allow them to guide us. The fact that Springboks won is a major accomplishment and we should be celebrating. I believe they have placed the country on the map. We don’t need to go all the mile in terms of marketing ourselves because our team has showed the world what we are capable of,” he said.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal acting CEO Sibusiso Gumbi. | Nqobile Mbonambi

Gumbi said he strongly believes that tourism is at the centre of economic development, which can improve the lives of community members and government entities.

On Tuesday, the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Office launched its integrated festive season and safety month plan at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.