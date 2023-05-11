Tourism slowly recovering post-Covid-19

Durban — With Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) marking a critical tipping point in KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) economy after Covid19, the event shines the spotlight on the province and brings a much-needed boost to its gross domestic product (GDP). uMlalazi Municipality Tourism, Marketing and Museum manager Mkhuseli Buthelezi said the event was a great opportunity for the tourism sector in KZN because it gave people within the industry a chance to network and attract a wider range of tourists.

“Previously we only knew of the Tourism Indaba which had now expanded to become ATI that attracted countries,” said Buthelezi. The ATI had played a significant role in drawing the attention of international tourists who were able to scout places they wanted to visit and partner with to grow and develop the tourism sector, he said. “Our main priority as the uMlalazi Municipality to attend the ATI was to watch different souls with interests in different tourism aspects, such as eco-tourism, agricultural tourism, cultural tourism, religious tourism and our rich South African history.”

Buthelezi said uMlalazi Municipality was regarded as the heart of Zululand because of its history of where some of the ancient Zulu kings were born. Buthelezi said the municipality had family-orientated adventure tourism such as the Ngodini Bunduz Adventure Park. Activities include river rafting, quad biking, hiking and caves. “The municipality merged places working together to create tourism packages so that it will be easier for visitors to navigate tourism destinations,” said Buthelezi. The uMlalazi tourism sector was badly hit by Covid-19 and many hospitality places were forced to close down.

The Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department provided businesses with relief funds. The municipality assisted entities and establishments to apply for the funds. “More than 90% of establishments that had to close down have been able to recover after Covid-19. We are still working on recovering the 10% because we still have the relief fund,” said Buthelezi. He said some establishments were still trying to recover following the recent floods that hit the King Cetshwayo District in April this year.

“We have created job opportunities and internship programmes,” said Buthelezi. uMlalazi Municipality Tourism Marketing and Museum manager Mkhuseli Buthelezi during an interview at the Tourism Indaba at the Durban ICC. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) The CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise, Phelisa Mangcu, said the tourism sector was slowly recovering. They are noticing an uptick in tourist numbers. “This was evidenced by the final week of the 2022 festive season where Ugu District came out tops provincially, with an occupancy rate of 97%. They are awaiting the Easter holiday occupancy rates but there has been a positive uptick in the number of visitors.

“We believe this is to be expected, considering the many incredible tourism offerings found along the KZN South Coast, including the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, two world-renowned dive sites at Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks, and 11 top courses along our ‘Golf Coast’. “Visitors also enjoy the many extreme adventures and eco-tourism experiences, including some of our latest additions, the Mission Tourism Route, Agri-Culture Tours, Weza Hiking Trail, or Umzumbe River Trail. “Also assisting in the recovery of our tourism economy are events such as Africa’s Travel Indaba being hosted in KwaZulu-Natal. We’re honoured to be a part of this far-reaching networking event, and are hosting delegates and media on Fam Trips while they’re here. This gives them a first-hand experience of our tourism offerings, such as shark cage diving, the Wild Gorge Swing, ziplining and abseiling.

“While a number of local businesses were able to shift their models to adapt to the ‘new normal’, unfortunately not all businesses have recovered. “We are certainly seeing an upward trend currently, with many visitors looking for unique, affordable, family-friendly experiences in nature, for which the KZN South Coast is renowned. We hope to continue this positive momentum, expanding further into the rural tourism sector, with great marketing exposure through events like Africa’s Travel Indaba,” said Mangcu. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995