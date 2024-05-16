Toyota Etios and Nissan NP200 at top of list of most targeted cars, security company warns

Fidelity ADT is urging South Durban residents to remain vigilant about vehicle and personal security following a spike in vehicle theft in the area.

Fidelity Services Group head of communications and marketing Charnel Hattingh said: “We have received recent reports indicating an increase in residential and commercial vehicle theft, with Toyota Etios and Nissan NP200s being targeted.”

She said the trend has been noted in Isipingo, Lotus Park, Athlone Park and eManzimtoti, with seven reported incidents over the past two weeks.

“Always remain vigilant and do not leave anything to chance. If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood, report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS.”