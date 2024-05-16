Toyota Etios and Nissan NP200 at top of list of most targeted cars, security company warns

Durban — A security solutions provider has urged residents, specifically in the Durban South, to be vigilant as a crime trend has revealed an increase in vehicle theft.
Fidelity ADT is urging South Durban residents to remain vigilant about vehicle and personal security following a spike in vehicle theft in the area.
Fidelity Services Group head of communications and marketing Charnel Hattingh said: “We have received recent reports indicating an increase in residential and commercial vehicle theft, with Toyota Etios and Nissan NP200s being targeted.”
She said the trend has been noted in Isipingo, Lotus Park, Athlone Park and eManzimtoti, with seven reported incidents over the past two weeks.
“Always remain vigilant and do not leave anything to chance. If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood, report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS.”
Hattingh offers these safety tips:
- Lock your vehicle, close all the windows and activate the alarm whether at home or in a public place.
- Never leave valuable items visible in your vehicle.
- If your vehicle is equipped with a tracking device, ensure that the tracking company conducts regular checks to make certain that they are picking up a signal.
- Avoid stopping in remote places and always park your vehicle in well-lit places.
- Vary the route you travel to work and back, as criminals often follow and watch their victims before they strike.
- When parking in malls and shopping centres, park the vehicle in front of the security checkpoints or within the security camera’s view.
- If ever you suspect that you are being followed, drive to your nearest police station immediately.
