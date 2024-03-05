Durban — A traditional healer accused of hiring hitmen to kill two women in Inanda made a brief appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Simphiwe Abraham Mhlaba, who faces two counts of murder, will be back in court on March 13 for a bail hearing.

Mhlaba is suspected of being behind the murders of Patricia Jeza, 48, and her 22-year-old daughter Queen Jeza. Their bodies were found along the Umgeni River in Inanda three weeks ago. QUEEN Jeza The prosecutor, Siphamandla Dlamini, told the court that Mhlaba’s attorney had to arrange a new date for the bail application. Mhlaba’s alternative address submitted to the court for bail also needed to be verified by the investigating officer.

It is understood that Mhlaba was a pastor of the AmaJericho Church situated in Inanda. Four men believed to be behind the murder of the Jezas died in a shoot-out with police two weeks ago. Patricia Jeza. Pictures: Supplied This was after the police gathered intelligence about their whereabouts.

According to police, the men were on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni. The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi. Police signalled for the driver of the suspects’ vehicle to stop. The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire. After the shoot-out, it was found all four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded. Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.