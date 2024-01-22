Traffic to be diverted on N2 near Umfolozi River due to infrastructure repairs

Durban — Traffic will be diverted on the N2 near the Umfolozi River, the South African National Road Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) said in a traffic advisory on Monday morning. Sanral Eastern Region project manager Serisha Sukraj said that barriers will be placed on the N2 and vehicles will be diverted off the N2 Section 29 before and after the Umfolozi River as part of ongoing infrastructure repairs.

“Barriers will be placed on the N2 north and southbound lanes on Tuesday, January 23. During and after the placement of the barriers, traffic will be accommodated by means of a diversion. The diversion will be in place for a minimum period of five months from January to May,” Sukraj said. She advised motorists to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time, especially when accessing travel hubs such as the airport. “We further appeal to road users to adhere to the road signs and speed limit when approaching and travelling through the construction site. Sanral apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and asks for your understanding as they work to make the necessary upgrades,” Sukraj added.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Sanral said it has started excavating a portion of the damaged section of the N2 between Izingolweni and Harding in KZN to address the drainage issues and prevent further deterioration of the road. The road was damaged during last week’s heavy rains. Sanral project manager responsible for routine road maintenance in the Eastern Region, Samantha Dladla, said that following further inspection and consultation with the engineering consultant, it was agreed that the most effective solution is to start with the excavation immediately to allow for drainage from the dam to facilitate the necessary repairs to commence soon.

She said the routine road maintenance (RRM) contractor has been instructed to begin with the work. Sanral, along with the engineering consultant, is currently in the process of designing a temporary detour and formulating plans for the road repairs. Dladla explained that the detour is about 800m and runs adjacent to the area of the N2 that collapsed. This will ensure minimal disruptions to the flow of traffic. The alternative route adjacent to the N2, once completed, will allow access to light (passenger) vehicles while heavy motor vehicles will continue to use the current alternative route via the P58/P59. She said the construction works on the detour and N2 repairs are scheduled to start by the end of January. “We understand that this closure may cause inconvenience to the public, and we apologise for any disruption it may cause. However, the safety of road users is our utmost priority, and we are committed to undertaking the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Dladla said.