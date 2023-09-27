Transnet engineer murder trial adjourned to December

Durban — The murder trial against a Pinetown nurse and her brother who stand accused of kidnapping and murdering the woman’s husband has been adjourned to December. Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves on Wednesday continued with her cross-examination in the Durban High Court, which will be continued when the matter resumes again in December.

She is standing trial with her brother Nkosinathi Steve Zungu over the murder of Transnet engineer Nkosi Timmy Langa. They both face charges of kidnapping and robbery with aggravated circumstances and murder charges, while Goncalves also faces two counts of defeating the course of justice. The nurse is alleged to have hired Zungu ad James Mashudu “Ramaphosa” Mthimkhulu who is a State witness in the matter, and already serving time for his part in the crime.

On September 29, 2020, Langa was allegedly forced into his Isuzu X-Rider at his home, near Hampshire Place in Pinetown, and taken to a forest in Ozwathini by Zungu and Mthimkhulu. Goncalves after this registered two false cases with police; one of a missing person and the other for a stolen vehicle. Mthimkhulu’s evidence was that Langa was killed with an electric cord cut from an iron in his home.

It was put around his neck and Zungu pulled one end while Mthimkhulu allegedly pulled the other, and his body was allegedly left in the forest. It was found in November after Mthimkhulu pointed it out following police investigations led to the recovery of Langa’s car. Goncalves has denied plotting and executing a plan to kill Langa.

It is expected that in December, apart from the completion of Goncalves cross-examination, an address on the merits of the case by the State counsel for both accused will also be dealt with and a date for possible judgment will be reserved for early next year. Before the adjournment senior State prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah put on record that, after discussions in chambers with Acting Judge Bonke Dumisa and counsel for both accused, it was established that the court "could not proceed the matter tomorrow (Thursday)".