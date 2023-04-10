Durban — With thousands of vehicles stopped and checked at various checkpoints since the start of the holiday period, and 699 motorists arrested, the Minister of Transport has encouraged drivers to observe the rules of the road so that lives can be saved despite roads being busy. “We do not have to lose lives, that is the purpose of this campaign. As a government, we have the right to enforce the law, we have the authority to do that and therefore will enforce the law, and where we have to arrest we will and where we have to warn, we will,” said Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

She was speaking at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 where law enforcement continued with the Easter Road Safety campaign. Transporter Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Monday was at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 where law enforcement continued with its Easter Road Safety campaign. Picture RTMC Twitter According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) motorists had been arrested for various offences including drunken driving, excessive speeding, producing false driving documentation, reckless driving, and overloading. The RTMC General Law Enforcement Manager Sydney Mogaecho, said all law enforcement entities including the SAPS, had been out and about since the start of the Easter weekend.

“The purpose here is to make sure that people comply with the law, checking for the roadworthiness of vehicles and the fitness of the drivers to say we want them to arrive safe.” With thousands of vehicles that have been stopped and checked at various check points since the start of the holiday period and 699 motorists arrested law enforcement continued at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday. Picture: Facebook/DOT He said in Harrismith there was an activation over the weekend focusing on drunk drivers. “There were 13 people arrested for driving under the influence and those were people who are not residents of Harrismith. That in itself is an indication that we still have people that will consume alcohol and be on the road. Maybe it might appear like it was not that busy but we have been on the road for quite some time, during night time we had quite a number of trucks travelling along the N3.”

He said so far on Monday there one person had been arrested at the Mooi River Toll plaza for a fraudulent vehicle disk. With thousands of vehicles that have been stopped and checked at various check points since the start of the holiday period and 699 motorists arrested law enforcement continued at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday. Picture: Facebook/DOT KZN Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka, said in terms of crime there had been a decrease this time, warning that they would continue to enforce the law. “We are not going to tolerate any wrongdoing in KZN, we also arrested illegal immigrants. We are working as a team as the government of this country. Together we can do more, that is why all stakeholders must work together in terms of crime.”