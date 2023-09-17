Trial against alleged killer wife resumes

Durban — On Monday the State in the trial against a Pinetown nurse alleged to have solicited two hitmen, including her brother, to kidnap and kill her husband is to begin cross-examining the alleged hitman. Nkosinathi Steve Zungu is on trial along with his sister Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves charged with the murder and kidnapping of Nkosi Timmy Langa.

Goncalves is alleged to have hired Zungu along with James Mashudu “Ramaphosa” Mthimkhulu. The trial resumes on Monday after the last sitting in June when it was adjourned at that time Zungu’s cross-examination by Goncalves’s counsel Siphelele Zwane was concluded. Mthimkhulu who is already serving a 20-year imprisonment sentence for his part in the murder was a State witness.

Previously in his evidence, he testified that Langa was killed with an electric cord cut from an iron in his home. It was put around his neck and Zungu pulled one end while Mthimkhulu allegedly pulled the other. Langa was left in a forest in Ozwathini. Another State witness Mandisa Ngidi testified that she had been drinking with Zungu and Mthimkhulu on September 28, the day before Langa’s murder, and said that Goncalves had arrived in her car in Kenville, where while in the car, she had heard how the nurse wanted Langa killed and offered R15 000 as payment. Zungu in his evidence in chief denied there was ever a plot discussed in Goncalves’s car adding that Ngidi never entered his sister’s car.

He also told the court how Langa’s death was a mistake and he was not present when he died and stressed that Goncalves had no involvement in anything. When Zungu’s defence is finished presenting its evidence in the matter before Acting Judge Bonke Dumisa and an assessor it will be Goncalves’s turn to present her evidence. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.