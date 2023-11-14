Trial against cop charged with shooting man for leaning on his car set for December

Durban — While the State was ready to proceed with the trial against the police officer alleged to have shot dead a man for apparently leaning against his car, the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court was not in a position to hear the trial on Monday. “Unfortunately, the court’s roll is too heavy today and so we are going to have to crowd this matter,” said Magistrate MA Khumalo in court.

The trial against Sergeant Sibonelo Christopher Shabangu was meant to begin on Monday. It also had reserved dates allocated to it for purposes of trial, those being December 11 and 12. However, when the matter had to be adjourned to another day on Monday, Shabangu’s defence indicated that the accused was not available on December 12 as he had to attend a disciplinary hearing. Shabangu is charged with the murder of Qaphela Mdima, whom he allegedly shot multiple times with his service pistol outside Casa Blanca Lifestyle in Molweni, Hillcrest, in November last year.

The State in the matter alleges that after Shabangu fired a single shot towards his murder victim and continued to fire multiple times at the man, who kept asking why the officer was shooting at him. Shabangu, who was granted R5 000 bail in December, allegedly shot and killed Mdima with his service pistol. Following the shooting, the officer fled the area as angry community members stoned his vehicle. He went to hand himself over at the Hillcrest police station.

Spent cartridges were seized at the scene and were sent to be compared with the officer’s gun. Statements from witnesses implicating him were also submitted as part of the State’s evidence. This was revealed during Shabangu’s bail application. It’s alleged that Mdima had been standing with two men, including a Durban metro police officer, near Shabangu’s car, conversing. When the officer approached the three men it’s alleged that he told the other two that he did not want Mdima near his car and confronted him, telling him to move away from his car three times.

Mdima refused to move and proceeded to lean against the car. It's alleged that Shabangu went to the other side of his car and returned with his gun and shot Mdima. Shabangu's trial was adjourned to December 11.