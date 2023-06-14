Trial dates reserved in case of woman tied up, strangled to death

Durban — Trial dates have been reserved in November for the Durban High Court to hear the matter of a woman who was tied up and strangled in a home robbery in Molweni. Ntombifuthi Wendy Zulu was killed in October and her car was stolen. Siphosethu Dlamini who was allegedly found in possession of her car is charged along with Sboniso Blessing Mthembu for Zulu’s murder.

The State in the matter says that Zulu and Mthembu resided in the Nogxaza area, Molweni, Hillcrest and Dlamini resided in the KwaDabeka area. “Sometime prior to the incident the accused conspired and planned to rob and kill the deceased in order to steal her vehicle and other items. On October 20 last year, Mthembu set out to execute their plan. He forcefully gained entry into the home of the deceased and lay in wait for her return from work. “On entering her home the deceased was accosted by Mthembu, bound and strangled. He then proceeded to remove items from her home and made off with her vehicle.”

It’s further alleged that Mthembu then met Dlamini and the vehicle was handed over to him. “The following day and after changing the vehicle number plates the accused proceeded to a mechanic in order to remove the fitted tracking device, but were without success. Members of the SAPS arrived and Dlamini was arrested while Mthembu made good his escape. At a subsequent post-mortem examination, it was recorded by Dr Nonhlanhla Shamase that the cause of death was noted as consistent with manual strangulation. At all material times hereto the assailants acted in concert and in the furtherance of the execution of a common purpose to commit the crimes,” alleges the State. The two accused are charged with murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances and alternatively, conspiracy to commit these two offences.

Following his arrest last year Dlamini, 25, was linked to the murder after his appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where he had initially appeared before magistrate Wendalynn Robinson, charged with possession of suspected stolen property. The two remain behind bars; Mthembu, 24, abandoned his bail application in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and Dlamini, who had forged ahead with his application which was opposed by the State, was refused bail. This had been before they were indicted by the Durban High Court.