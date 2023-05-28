Trial set for Chatsworth man, 75, shot, killed and dumped in river for R11 000

Durban — Four men alleged to have shot and killed Dougie Nelson,75, and dumped his body in the Umzinto River in Scottburgh are expected to go on trial in the Durban High Court in January 2024. Recently Adriano Everts, 24, Gadwin Chetty, 40, Yashan Nair, 35, and Previn Gounder, 39, appeared before Judge Mohini Moodley. They are charged with the 2020 murder of Nelson as well as stealing his cellphone and R11 000 from Nelson’s bank account.

The State alleges that Everts, an auto electrician, was friends with Nelson. Nelson owned a Hyundia Atos which Everts often drove him around in. He also did repairs on the said car, Everts also had access to Nelson’s bank card and pin.

“He often drew out money from the deceased’s account on his request,” alleges the State. All the accused were friends and Gounder became aware of large sums of money in Nelson’s bank account, he, Everts and Chetty allegedly conspired to kill the deceased and withdraw the money from his bank account. “On 9 December 2020 accused 4 (Gounder) and the deceased left Chatsworth together in the Hyundia Atos. At some stage during that day accused 1 (Averts) and 2 (Chetty) joined accused 4 (Gounder) and the deceased. They took his bank card, cellphone and vehicle. They shot and killed the deceased at some stage in this period and disposed of his body in the Umzinto River. They together with accused three (Nair) made several withdrawals of cash from the deceased’s bank account over the next few days,” the state alleged.

Nelson's car was found abandoned in central Durban and his remains were recovered in the river on September 27, 2021. The State's evidence is that at a subsequent post-mortem report, the cause of death was established as "consistent with a gunshot wound to the head."