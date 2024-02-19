Tributes pour in for cricket legend Mike Procter

APHIWE MTHEMBU Durban — Tributes have poured in for cricket legend and former Proteas coach Mike Procter, who died on Saturday at the age of 77.

His wife, Maryna, said he suffered a complication during surgery, became unconscious and never woke up.” Procter was described as an outstanding all-rounder who became South Africa’s first coach in the post-apartheid era and had a stint as an International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Rihan Richards said: “Mike was not just a giant on the field but a beacon of hope and inspiration off it.

“His commitment to transforming the game, ensuring its growth among all sectors of our population, and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youngsters in the Durban area, stands as a testament to his character and passion for cricket,” Richards said. Hollywoodbets Dolphins said Procter was known for his dynamic all-round abilities. “His life was multifaceted, his career as a world-class cricketer was outstanding, his leadership prowess was noteworthy and his role as a cricket administrator and coach is remarkable.”

The Dolphins said Procter had etched his name in the annals of the game with his fierce bowling prowess, which struck fear in the hearts of opponents, and a batting style that commanded respect. His illustrious career, spanning the 1960s and 1970s, left an indelible mark on the sport. The Dolphins and DP World Lions observed a moment of silence for Procter ahead of the cricket T20 women’s challenge.

From South Africa and beyond, his presence was felt and appreciated. Lawson Naidoo, chairperson of CSA’s board of directors, said: “Mike’s contribution to cricket has left an indelible mark. His effort to the youth and his dedication to transform have enriched our cricketing community and opened doors for young talents. His legacy will inspire future generations.” Last Monday, Procter’s family revealed that he had suffered a “cardiac incident” while recovering in a hospital intensive care unit following routine surgery. Procter was being treated in a hospital in uMhlanga.

His international playing career was cut short in 1970 when South Africa was banished from world cricket because of its government’s apartheid policy. Before the ban, South Africa won six of the seven Tests in which he played, all against Australia. Procter was renowned primarily as a fearsome fast bowler, taking 41 wickets at an average of 15.02 runs in his seven Tests.

But he was also a flamboyant batsman and equalled a world batting record when he hit six first-class centuries in successive innings. When South Africa returned to international cricket, Procter became coach of the international side and led them to the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup. Procter played first-class cricket for 16 years, including 14 seasons with English county Gloucestershire, five of them as captain, where he achieved legendary status.

In South Africa, he played for Natal, his home province, Western Province, the Orange Free State and then Rhodesia. His six successive centuries were made for Rhodesia in 1970 and 1971, culminating in a career-best 254 against Western Province. He scored 21 082 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 36.92 runs, hitting 47 centuries, and took 1 357 wickets at an average of 19.07 runs. He leaves his wife and three children.